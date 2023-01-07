Aging & Style
62-year-old inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, the state announced in a release Saturday morning.

62-year-old Gary Raburn died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the facility. A cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.

Raburn was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County for two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. He was admitted to the facility March 14, 2022.

Protocol for the Kansas Department of Corrections is such that when a resident dies in custody the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into Raburn’s death is currently ongoing.

Raburn had an underlying offense from Neosho County for one count of aggravated kidnapping in 2005 and a 2017 Sedgwick County violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

