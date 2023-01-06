Aging & Style
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night.

Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.

There is no indication that anyone was hurt in the armed robbery. It’s not clear how much money the man was able to take before fleeing. The robbery happened around 10:15 p.m., according to the Oak Grove Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the robbery should contact the Oak Grove Police Investigations Unit at 816-690-3773, ext. 1109, or email Det. Phil Griffin at pgriffin@cityofoakgrove.com and reference Case No. 23-0009. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Surveillance pictures of Oak Grove Casey's robbery from Jan. 5
