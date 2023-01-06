Pet of the Day: Redbull

Meet Redbull! He got that name because he is full of fun energy!

He will make you laugh for hours while he squeaks his toy and wiggles his butt in circles.

He is a puppy, so he still needs to learn some basic manners.

He is food and toy motivated, and very willing to learn. He is already a pro at “sit” and is working on “down.

He does great in the car and will just sit in the back seat like a good boy! He does great in his kennel, too!

He has a dorky personality and will give you a boost of serotonin every day.

For more information, visit the website for Melissa’s Second Chances.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.