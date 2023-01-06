Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Pet of the Day: Redbull

Redbull.
Redbull.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Melissa's Second Chances)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meet Redbull! He got that name because he is full of fun energy!

He will make you laugh for hours while he squeaks his toy and wiggles his butt in circles.

He is a puppy, so he still needs to learn some basic manners.

He is food and toy motivated, and very willing to learn. He is already a pro at “sit” and is working on “down.

He does great in the car and will just sit in the back seat like a good boy! He does great in his kennel, too!

He has a dorky personality and will give you a boost of serotonin every day.

For more information, visit the website for Melissa’s Second Chances.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rusty is a 13 y/o Yorkshire Terrier that is sweet as can be.
Pet of the Day: Rusty
Emerald.
Pet of the Day: Emerald
Calvin.
Pet of the Day: Calvin
Capone.
Pet of the Day: Capone