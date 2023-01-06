Aging & Style
NFL: Bills-Bengals game canceled, clubs to consider neutral site for AFC Championship game

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the NFL, the Bills-Bengals game has been canceled and clubs will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship game.

In a press release, the NFL said that the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night will not be resumed. Instead, it has been canceled.

Clubs were informed of the decision earlier Thursday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Prior to telling them, Goodell spoke with the Bills, Bengals, and NFLPA leadership.

The NFL notes that “[n]ot playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason.”

The full press release from the NFL with detailed scenarios that involve the Chiefs is below:

