Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022.

Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m. on June 19, 2022. As the motorcycles began to slow down so they could turn across a westbound lane and into their driveway, Karpierz sped up to pass the motorcycles in the westbound lanes despite the road being a no passing zone.

Karpierz was driving approximately 92 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone when he struck a motorcycle being driven by Eric Chappell.

Karpierz blew a 0.128 on the breathalyzer, which is over the legal limit to drive. Chappell died on scene due to injuries related to the crash.

“This incident not only killed a man and imprisoned another, it wrecks both their families,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

