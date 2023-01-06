Kilauea erupting again at summit crater after nearly month-long pause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, USGS scientists said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a fissure opened and scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera.

The activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not pose a threat to any residential communities, officials added.

Scientists have raised the alert level of the volcano to a warning and its aviation color code to red.

Webcam view (KWcam) -- fissure opened within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea's summit caldera at about 4:34 PM HST on January 5, 2023.

Webcam images showed fissures at the base of the crater producing lava flows on the surface.

The USGS said early Thursday, there were more earthquakes and changes in ground deformation patterns at the summit. Those were all signs that magma was moving under the surface.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started Sept. 29, 2021 — paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Officials said Kilauea’s last eruption produced more than 29 billion gallons of lava into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater ― raising the floor by nearly 470 feet.



