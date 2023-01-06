Aging & Style
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.

The neighborhood it occurred in is a couple blocks east of James A. Reed Road. Police said the victim of the shooting has life-threatening wounds.

KCPD said no one is in custody and no information is available at this time on what might have led up to the shooting.

