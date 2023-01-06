KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.

The neighborhood it occurred in is a couple blocks east of James A. Reed Road. Police said the victim of the shooting has life-threatening wounds.

KCPD said no one is in custody and no information is available at this time on what might have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.