JoCo Home + Garden Show takes over Overland Park Convention Center starting Friday

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Home + Garden Show marketplace to find your spring home goods and products begins Friday morning.

Show-goers can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire their next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

Hundreds of booths and displays will be seen this weekend at the Overland Park Convention Center at 6000 College Boulevard.

“We are excited about giving our attendees this show in early January, when planning out and booking those home and garden projects you want done in 2023 is so important,” said Shannon Nathe, show Manager. “With the current housing climate, more people are investing in their current homes, and we are able to put them face-to-face with the resources they need to do that.”

Organizers said HGTV’s The Laundry Guy, Patric Richardson: Star of HGTV and Discover+, will serve as another celebrity guest for the show weekend. Guests will learn tricks on how to care for everyday textiles and the ones that are extra special to you.

Tickets for adults 13 and up are $14. Children 12 and under are free to attend. Online ticket sales for adults 13 and up are $12.

They are having discount deals for ticket sales throughout the weekend as well. Here are the deals shoppers and explorers could take advantage of:

- Hero Day, Friday, Jan. 6

All active military personnel, veterans, firefighters, medical professionals, police officers, & other first responders receive free admission all day with a valid ID.

- Teacher Day, Sunday, Jan. 8

Celebrate teachers and school staff for their dedication and service to our children as all educators and school staff will receive free admission with a valid ID

- Chiefs Gear, Sunday, Jan. 8

Wear Chiefs gear for 50% off admission at the box office on Sunday

Plus, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Tim Grunhard will be at the show autographing his book, View from the Center.

Parking is free, with more than 1,000 spaces around the convention center, including 244 spaces under a covered garage, of which 17 are designated for handicapped parking. Additional overflow parking is available at surrounding hotels. The Overland Park Convention Center parking lot is located on the north side of the building off 110th Street.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.