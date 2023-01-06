Independence Police attempting to locate homicide suspect in December shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and is attempting to locate 18-year-old Vyshon D. Wilson, who is considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the death of 22-year-old Robert G. Butler, Jr.

Wilson’s arrest warrant is for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said the shooting that killed Butler Jr. took place on Dec. 11, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue.

Butler Jr. was found dead in his apartment at that location and Wilson fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Wilson is a black male from Kansas City, Missouri. Police said he is 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Wilson may be with friends or family who could be hiding him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). The case is still an open investigation.

