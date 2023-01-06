Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk bobblehead in honor of 2022 Championship win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the Jayhawks’ 2022 NCAA Championship win and National Bobblehead Day, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum out of Wisconsin has unveiled Jayhawk Bobbleheads.

Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musem tells 13 NEWS that it has released four officially licensed, limited-edition Kansas Jayhawks bobbleheads in honor of National Bobblehead Day - celebrated on Jan. 7.

The first Jayhawk bobblehead features Big Jay on a ladder holding down the net in celebration of Kansas’ 2022 NCAA Championship win while the other three feature Big Jay dressed in Kansas’ red, white and blue basketball jerseys.

Sklar noted that each bobblehead is individually numbered with the ladder bobblehead numbered to 2,022 to commemorate the 2022 season while the others are numbered to 2,023. Each goes for $35 while the whole set goes for $130 with an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing these new Kansas Jayhawks Bobbleheads to coincide with National Bobblehead Day,” Sklar said. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Kansas alumni, fans, students, faculty and staff everywhere.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, 170 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wis., opened on Feb. 1, 2019, and produces high-quality customized bobbleheads for sale as well as for organizations, individuals and teams across the nation.

Sklar indicated that the bobbleheads are expected to ship in March and can be purchased HERE.

