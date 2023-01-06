FORECAST: Friday high near 50, but winter mix possible Saturday

Low pressure in its respective frontal boundary systems continue to shift to the north and east from the southwest on Friday. As this occurs, high pressure continues to transition to the northeast, which will open up a southerly flow for the Missouri River Valley. This means a steady climb in cloud cover, but also an increase in afternoon temperatures. Winds will be subtle, ranging between 5 mph to 15 mph Friday afternoon, mainly out of the south. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By Saturday, the storm system will begin providing precipitation opportunities. But as early as 4 or 5 a.m., we may begin with a wet weather threat and quickly transfer to a snowfall opportunity. This is where the models begin to spread out and form different ideas as to what type of precipitation we will see. Some of our models are indicating a hard line of snowfall north of I-70 and rainfall south of the interstate. Other models indicate that rainfall will be more likely, with a potential wintry mix well to the north, along Interstate 29. At the same time, snow accumulation is ranging from a tenth-of-an-inch all the way up to potentially 2-and-a-half inches of snowfall. At this time I would like you to expect an opportunity for showers near the city and south, with better chances for frozen precipitation north of the downtown metro. The event should take place all day, with scattered-to-isolated rain or snow, depending on your location.

By Sunday, clear skies take over and temperatures rebound quickly. Monday, we anticipate lower 50s and will remain near those temperatures through Wednesday. A new area of low pressure develops for Thursday, which is providing an opportunity for showers at this time into the daytime hours. This storm system will help drop temperatures to the lower 40s, but then rebound once more to the upper 40s by the end of the following weekend.

