Our mission is the core of what we do. It honors our history, reflects our day-to-day and focuses on the future. It leads us in designing and delivering programs that improve the lives of more than 15,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri and beyond.

Partnering for safe and healthy communities.

Our Belief

We believe children belong in families and families belong in strong communities. Every day, our dedicated staff works with hundreds of children and families to ensure they have the prevention, treatment and support services they need to heal and become more resilient for the future. When you work with us, you are positively impacting thousands of lives by helping keep children safe, families strong and communities healthy.

Foster Care Case Management

Gillis Campus 8150 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO

Salary: $44,000.00 - $48,000.00 annually

(Starting salary depends on education and experience)

Job Type: Full Time

RESPONSIBILITIES: Passionate about helping families? Enjoy being in charge of a work schedule that is flexible and diverse? Cornerstones of Care is seeking dynamic child welfare professionals who are committed to helping families create lasting change so they can be safe and healthy. Our Foster Care Case Management Specialists work with a small caseload of youth and parents to connect with resources and supports, learn new ways to be resilient, and strengthen families. Specialists serve as the hub of the professional family support team to ensure good communication, that everyone is working towards the same goal and that all identified needs are met. Specialists have a high degree of autonomy in scheduling and completing their work which includes a combination of working from home, in the office, completing home visits, and attending court hearings. The ability to plan and effectively manage your work in an ever-changing work day is critical. Some non-traditional work hours are required to meet the needs of youth and families.

QUALIFICATIONS: This position requires a Bachelor’s degree. Upon offer, candidates must provide a copy of their diploma as well as transcripts. Must be at least 21 years of age and pass a background check, physical, and drug screening. This position also requires a valid driver’s license and proof of current vehicle insurance.

BONUS: $500 of the sign-on bonus will be paid on your first paycheck and the additional $500 will be after 12 months of service.

BENEFITS: Cornerstones of Care offers a competitive benefits package, which includes: Paid Holiday, Paid Time Away (unlimited PTO for all benefit eligible team members), medical/dental/vision; prescriptions; accident and critical illness insurance; pet insurance; short-term disability; long-term disability; term life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D); health savings account (HSA); flexible spending account (FSA); retirement (401K); employee assistance program (EAP); YMCA membership discounts; Tuition Reimbursement Program and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. To view a detailed Summary of Benefits please visit our website at www.cornerstonesofcare.org and under the heading “About Us” click on “Join Our Team.”

Manager of Foster Care Case Management

Gillis Campus 8150 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO

Salary: $50,000.00 - $55,000.00 annually (Starting salary depends on education and experience)

Job Type: Full Time

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Manager Foster Care Case Management (FCCM) position works under the direction of the Program Director and is responsible for the supervision of foster care case management staff, and service compliance with contract/licensing/funding body and accreditation requirements. This position is responsible for providing backup supervision to case management staff (as needed) in the absence of other unit supervisors as well as maintaining responsibility for supervision of children in the unit, and any others as assigned. The FCCM Manager serves as the ongoing liaison between Cornerstones of Care and funding sources, maintaining adequate communication channels at all times to ensure that services. Advocates for the rights and needs of the children and their families and for the least restrictive community-based services. The Manager actively participates in the planning, development, and ongoing growth of the program. Ensures compliance with all Children’s Division and Cornerstones of Care standards and requirements, as set forth in the policy, contracts, and licensing documents. Manages an allotted Service Budget for his/her assigned unit, and ensures that expenditures are within approved budget amounts. The Manager provides monitoring and guidance to Case Management Specialists on effective ways to manage their individual caseload budgets. This position must be accessible by phone after hours, on holidays, and on weekends, when assigned as the on-call supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS: This position requires a Master’s degree in Social Work or other Human Services related field and at least three (3) years of work experience with children and families. One (1) year of experience providing foster care/adoption case management services is required. The preferred candidate will have a Master’s degree in Social Work and five (5) years of work experience in Child Welfare case management services. Must pass a background check, and physical and drug screening. This position also requires a valid driver’s license and proof of current vehicle insurance.

BENEFITS: Cornerstones of Care offers a competitive benefits package, which includes: Paid Holiday, Paid Time Away (unlimited PTO for all benefit eligible team members), medical/dental/vision; prescriptions; accident and critical illness insurance; pet insurance; short-term disability; long-term disability; term life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D); health savings account (HSA); flexible spending account (FSA); retirement (401K); employee assistance program (EAP); YMCA membership discounts; Tuition Reimbursement Program and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. To view a detailed Summary of Benefits please visit our website at www.cornerstonesofcare.org and under the heading “About Us” click on “Join Our Team.”

CORNERSTONES OF CARE’S ORGANIZATIONAL COMMITMENTS:

Nonviolence -helping to build safety skills and a commitment to higher purpose

Emotional Intelligence -helping to teach emotional management skills

Social Learning -helping to build cognitive skills

Open Communication -helping to overcome barriers to healthy communication, learn conflict management

Democracy -helping to create civic skills of self-control, self-discipline, and administration of healthy authority

Social Responsibility -helping to rebuild social connection skills, establish healthy attachment relationships

Growth and Change-helping to work through loss and prepare for the future

