Bean announces return to KU, Phelps declares for NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football’s 2023 roster is beginning to take greater shape as the Jayhawks and head coach Lance Leipold receive answers from players with decisions to make regarding their remaining eligibility. On Friday morning, quarterback Jason Bean announced that he would return to Lawrence for his super senior season.

Bean’s announcement came in a shared Instagram post between his account and the @kufootball account.

“Rock with me or don’t. More work to do,” the post was captioned.

The news of Bean’s return came a day after reports became public that defensive end Lonnie Phelps would be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft following his lone season as a Jayhawk. Phelps was a key contributor on the defensive line for KU, tallying seven sacks and two forced fumbles after transferring to Kansas from Miami Ohio.

Prior to Kansas’ bowl game, senior safety Kenny Logan announced that he would utilize his COVID-eligible year and return for a fifth season in Lawrence.

Bean threw an incomplete pass on a trick two-point conversion play in triple overtime of Kansas’ 55-53 Liberty Bowl loss. He came on in relief of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels after the Jayhawk starter injured his right shoulder during KU’s game against TCU. In Daniels’ absence, Bean started four more games, leading the Jayhawks to a win over Oklahoma State that achieved bowl-eligibility for KU for the first time since 2008.

Bean began his college career at North Texas and appeared in 16 games over three seasons before transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2021 season. In two seasons with KU he’s played in 22 games, throwing for 2,532 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. When Daniels has been healthy, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has utilized a package of offensive plays that features both quarterbacks on the field.

Kansas is expected to return all of its offensive starters except left tackle Earl Bostick Jr. from a group that averaged 35.6 points per game, a mark that was good for 21st in the nation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.