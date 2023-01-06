Area real estate market remains tight despite buyers’ incentives in other regions

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A report from nationwide realty company Redfin released Thursday said a record number of sellers now are offering concessions. It might suggest that a buyer’s market is on the horizon, but local realtors said no such thing.

Concessions like offering to pay closing costs might reflect a return to normal, they said, but the market in the Kansas City area continues to favor sellers substantially in most areas.

Ruth Ann Hafner sold her house in Lake Tapawingo at the end of December.

“It didn’t take any time at all,” she remarked. “It was it was really surprising because we went live at noon on Wednesday. And by Thursday evening, six people had come through, six groups, and we already had an offer above asking.”

That’s what the Harris family is encountering trying to buy their first home. With two kids, the couple is eager to leave apartment life, but two months after making their first offer, it’s been one rejection after another.

“Every home we put an offer on since, it’s literally been sold before our offer can even be put on the table [and] for more than asking,” said John Harris.

“They started in Blue Springs, which is a difficult market,” said Ellen Campbell, their realtor with Chartwell Realty in Lee’s Summit. “If you’re [looking] in Lee’s Summit, Johnson County, those are the areas that are harder, so they went out even a little bit to Oak Grove. And even out there, there was a $275,000 house that got bid up to $300,000 as-is waving appraisals and inspections.”

Both her experience and the Kansas-City area data from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Heartland MLS indicate the environment is only a little better for buyers than a year ago.

“The days-on-market is only 5 days more on average,” Campbell relayed.

That’s because inventory remains far below demand. What experts call a balanced market, equally favorable to buyers and sellers, is five to six months of inventory. The most recent data from Heartland MLS is from November 2022. It shows a 1.7-month supply.

Other key data points year over year:

Year-to-date closed sales were down 10.3%

Average sale price ($336,602) was up 10.7%

Percent of list price received equal to the previous year at 100.9% percent.

The Redfin report indicates nearly 42% of sellers last month offered *concessions like credits for closing costs or refurbishments. The report examined data submitted by Redfin buyers’ agents in 25 metro areas. Kansas City was not one of them.

“I would be shocked if it was 40 percent in Kansas City,” said Rachel Kilmer, the ReeceNichols realtor who helped Hafner sell her home.

Both she and Campbell said sellers are offering concessions, which is normal, but not nearly to that extent, and it almost always comes with a long-run cost for buyers.

“Usually, when a buyer is asking for closing costs, then the price of the home is going to go up,” explained Kilmer. “So, it’s kind of a wash but it keeps more cash in your pocket now. "

Realtors advise prospective buyers to be patient and resist the urge to haggle over the little things. That doesn’t mean you should waive inspection or hesitate to ask about a closing-cost credit, but nickel and diming sellers will likely leave buyers losing out.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.