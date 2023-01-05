Technical skills training for Northland high schools gets potential boost with first private funding commitment

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday brought the announcement of a significant development for plans to create more technical skills training for Northland high schoolers.

Kansas City real estate development company Hunt Midwest made the first funding commitment in a capital campaign to build a new training center to provide more skilled workers to attract businesses to build in the metro.

The existing Northland Career Center in Platte City, which serves multiple districts, was built in 1979.

The staff with the Platte City School District who are leading the campaign say they’ve turned away interested students because they don’t have room for all of them. They add that the older facilities don’t provide a modern environment that simulates the real-world work of today.

That’s why they have a vision for a new career center, called Northland Workforce Development Center, that’s twice the size, more modern, and located in a more central spot along 152 Highway.

The estimated price tag is $60 million.

They got the state to offer $30 million, but that’s not cash up front. It’s a dollar-for-dollar match for what the school district can raise on its own.

On Wednesday, Hunt Midwest executives toured the existing classrooms as they announced a commitment to the first private contribution of up to $2 million dollars.

The offer is to provide the funding incrementally as the company builds a sprawling industrial complex called KCI29 Logistics Park, where they hope to have tenants who can use the skills of the students who graduate from the new training center.

“As we try to attract new companies to the area, we are then able to provide labor,” said Hunt Midwest president and CEO Ora Reynolds. “And, these companies are all about where they can find the best labor that’s skilled in a variety of trades.”

The current Northland Career Center offers a dozen programs in skilled trades such as construction, HVAC, robotics, welding, nursing, and culinary arts.

Hunt Midwest’s commitment is to offer 10 cents per square foot of building space at the KCI29 Logistics Park as they build out. A spokesman described construction of that industrial park as a 20-year project.

So, the Hunt Midwest commitment is not cash-in-hand either. But, the school district is hoping the announcement will encourage other businesses to come to the table.

“It’s a great start,” said Dr. Jay Harris, the Platte County R-3 School District Superintendent of Schools. “This is about opportunities for a career and technical education for advancement of skilled trades across the Northland. We support seven school districts, 16 high schools, public and private. We have homeschooled students that attend here, as well. And so, for this region, this is a big deal.”

The district has until Dec. of 2024 to raise the $30 million needed to make full use get of the state’s financial match.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.