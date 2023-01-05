Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say

California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a building on fire. (Source: KBAK, SERVICIO DE IMMIGRACION, CNN)
By Leslie Valle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) - Authorities in California say two arsonists were caught on camera accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the two suspects wearing dark clothing and pouring what appeared to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of a building.

The Kern County Fire Department said it was initially called on Monday about a ground fire that was outside of a small business.

However, the surveillance video told fire officials a different story, showing two suspects trying to set fire to an immigration service business.

Authorities said the video showed one of the suspects catching fire after dousing gasoline on the building and igniting a flame.

“The footage is quite dramatic, and we hope that these individuals are identified quickly,” said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn.

Fire officials said crews extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes but there were no signs of the suspects involved.

According to the fire captain, smoke got inside the building, and firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area.

An industrial fan was burned in the fire along with a Ring security camera.

The immigration services owner said he is devastated regarding the fire.

The business owner said part of his services is to help file his clients’ taxes and with tax season nearing, the future of the business is uncertain.

Kern County fire officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two arsonists.

Copyright 2023 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured...
Kansas City Chiefs react to Bills safety Damar Hamlin being injured
A grieving mother is hopeful this year will be the year her fiancé's killer is arrested and...
Roman Yslas’ loved ones still searching for justice more than a year after homicide
The Department of Justice said more 950 have been arrested ahead of the two-year anniversary of...
DOJ arrested over 950 ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured...
Kansas City Chiefs share thoughts following Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury