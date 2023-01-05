Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released

The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on...
The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m.(Associated Press)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The announcement St. Louis Battlehawks fans have been waiting for has finally come. Today, the XFL released the official schedule for the 2023 season.

The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions:

XFL North

  • D.C. Defenders
  • Seattle Sea Dragons
  • St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Vegas Vipers

XFL South

  • Arlington Renegades
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Orlando Guardians
  • San Antonio Brahmas

“The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement,” added Brandon.

Opening weekend for the XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades hosting the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on ABC starting at 3 p.m. Many games throughout the season will be televised through ABC, FX and ESPN platforms.

ESPN will also televise the 2023 XFL Playoffs, which will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, and streamed on ESPN+. The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 pm ET on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets are now available for purchase at XFL.com/tickets and single game tickets will go on sale on January 12, 2023. For more information on the 2023 schedules and broadcast details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that...
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player’s collapse is most common in youth baseball
Arkansas plays Missouri on Faurot Field inside at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an...
Missouri announces Kirby Moore as new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age...
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
Date: March 2019 Photo Credit: Courtesy Sun Valley Resort Photographer: © Idarado Media Photo...
If you have 2023 travel plans, you might want to get a head start