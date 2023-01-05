Roman Yslas’ loved ones still searching for justice more than a year after homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving mother is hopeful this year will be the year her fiancé's killer is arrested and charged.

Someone shot Roman Yslas in Dec. of 2021. The homicide remains unsolved.

After the deadly shooting, Shell Campbell tried to help their eight children understand that Yslas would not be coming back home.

“We have a blended family of eight kids in between us,” Campbell said. “Phoebe is our youngest. She is the proud baby sister of five older sisters and two big brothers.”

Campbell said the couple gave 2-year-old Phoebe the middle name “Ocean” because of the couple’s love of being near water. They planned to get married near Lake Waukomis.

“Someone took him from us before we were able to get to that day,” Campbell said. “We’re not going to get that first dance and then, shifting immediately to the kids, we have so many girls. They’re not going to get a first dance with their father.”

After a night of Christmas shopping on Dec. 21, 2021, Campbell said Yslas left the family’s apartment at Barrewoods Apartments around 12:30 a.m. to walk their dog. Police answered 911 calls that night to investigate the sound of gunshots. Yslas was found shot in the parking lot.

“We’ve had to put one foot in front of the other and figure out what the next right step is,” Campbell said. “The next right choice is to ensure that we just continue to honor his memory and make sure that each of the kids have a little piece of him. They are his living memory.”

Campbell is urging anyone with information to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline to help detectives solve the case.

“You can remain 100% anonymous,” Campbell said. “It is for the benefit of not only our family but other families that could possibly be in danger from the same person. We don’t know who they are or why they did this.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to purchase a billboard and flyers to try to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Click here for more KC Unsolved stories.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.