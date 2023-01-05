Aging & Style
Polk County, Mo., couple faces charges involving death of child

Kevin Lee Ashlock and Ashley Cameron face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Polk County couple in the death of a child.

Kevin Lee Ashlock and Ashley Cameron face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child, 13, died in February 2021. Investigators say the couple failed to get medical care for the child for a treatable illness, resulting in the death. Ashlock is the child’s father.

A judge set the couple’s bonds at $100,000. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictment.

