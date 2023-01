KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rusty is a 13 y/o Yorkshire Terrier that is sweet as can be.

He has his favorite carrot toy that he carries with him at all times.

Rusty is healthy and very active for his age, but also suffers from common issues that accompany the aging process.

He grew up with a Labrador Retriever, so he is good with other dogs and is ready for his FURever!

