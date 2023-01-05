Park Hill alum Bell declares for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At some point during the upcoming NFL Draft, the name of a hometown product will likely be called. Less than a week after the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines were eliminated from the College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan wide receiver and Kansas City, Missouri, native Ronnie Bell has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell, who was a 2017 graduate of Park Hill High School, had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-45 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on New Year’s Eve.

During his five seasons in Ann Arbor, Bell accumulated 145 receptions for 2269 yards and 10 total touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver was awarded the Simone Award -- which honors the best high school football player in the Kansas City metro -- for his performance during the 2017 high school season, his final year at Park Hill.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

