New year, new tax plan

The new year gives us all a fresh start which means it might be time to think about a new tax plan for 2023. Financial expert Jonathan McCoy joins Bill to talk about why tax planning is so crucial to people nearing or in retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.