Marshfield, Mo., woman faces charges in deadly shooting of boyfriend on New Year’s Eve

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a Marshfield woman for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve.

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, 24 years old. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Investigators say the incident happened at a home in Marshfield. Investigators say Rueckert shot the man in the head, then left the house. Officers say Rueckert turned herself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Rueckert admitted to shooting the man after finding messages on his phone where he had conversed with other women. Officers recovered a gun believed to be used in the crime.

