Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday believed to be linked to two sexual assault cases involving elementary and middle school-aged children.

Police said around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a young teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a biracial male driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of E. Boston. Police said the man attempted to sexually assault the girl and then let her go. She reported the incident to a family member, and officers investigated through the night.

Around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, two elementary-aged children, a boy and a girl, were in the 900 block of S. Drury. They were walking to Clark Elementary School, 650 S. Apache. Police said the children were kidnapped by a man in a blue vehicle. He eventually dropped the boy off and continued with the girl in the car. A short time later, she was found safe.

While investigating the incident, officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Harry and Woodlawn. They attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued. The suspect was soon arrested in the 6600 block of E. Boston.

12 News ask the Wichita Police Department why the public was not notified about the first kidnapping. The department said it did not alert the public due to a “lack of information and accurate information at the time” but patrol units were alerted Wednesday night. Extra patrol and investigators were moved into the area Thursday morning.

Wichita Public Schools spokesperson Susan Arensman confirmed to 12 News that a suspicious person approached students as they were on their way to school at Clark Elementary Thursday morning.

There are no other details of the alleged incidents as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wichita Police Department is investigating, and there is a command post at the scene.

