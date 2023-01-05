KU Health System formally acquires Olathe Health

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System has officially acquired Olathe Health.

After it was announced Oct. 5 the two health systems signed a letter of intent for the acquisition, the deal was finalized and made public Thursday morning.

“We will collaboratively begin planning for Olathe Health to integrate into The University of Kansas Health System in a way that respectfully supports both organizations’ patients, providers and employees,” the University of Kansas Health System stated. “Nothing changes for patients today; they can continue to see the same providers in the same way they currently do.”

The following is from KU Health:

While integration planning will determine specifics, final agreements include:

We will uphold Olathe Health’s ongoing commitment to support the community through sponsorships, memberships and other community engagements.

Significant capital investments in current Olathe Health services, facilities, infrastructure, technology and equipment will be made over time.

Current services will be enhanced in the Olathe Health service area to deliver on the health system’s commitment to excellence. Examples include:

Building upon Olathe Health’s strong cancer program by bringing cancer care from The University of Kansas Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to the Olathe campus.

Continuing to build opportunities for care at a new facility currently being constructed at 151st and Quivira

Extending the health system’s highly specialized provider network

Supporting Olathe Medical Center through the Magnet journey, the nation’s most respected designation for nursing excellence



All employees and employed advanced practice providers (APPs) of Olathe Health are now part of The University of Kansas Health System, maintaining credit for years of service.

Physicians currently employed by Olathe Health remain employed by Olathe Health Physicians, Inc., which is now part of The University of Kansas Health System. Employed physicians will not experience any changes to their employment immediately but will work with The University of Kansas Physicians (UKP) at a future date to transition their employment to UKP.

The majority of employed Olathe Health physicians will likely transition to community divisions, which are clinically focused. Physicians interested in research or education will be able to discuss an academic path with the Chair of the department at the appropriate time during transition and integration conversations.



Olathe Medical Center and Miami County Medical Center continue to have an open medical staff.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.