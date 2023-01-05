Aging & Style
KSU WR Malik Knowles declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and Hayden Gillum (55) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State WR Malik Knowles will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The fifth-year player posted to his decision to Instagram Thursday. He also stated he will attend the NFL Combine, and thanked wildcat nation for his time in purple.

Knowles finishes his Wildcat career with 1,867 receiving yards, 440 rushing yards, and 4 touchdowns in each category. Knowles also wracked up 1,691 yards on kick returns, and returned three for touchdowns.

