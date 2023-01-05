Kansas City police engage in standoff after man is cut with knife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police were engaged in a standoff at an apartment in the area of E. 34th Street and Colorado Avenue after one man cut another with a knife.

According to the police, officers went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Colorado Ave. at 1:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance involving a cutting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who said that he and another man had gotten into an altercation. Then, the other man cut him with a knife. He said the suspect then with inside the apartment. That victim had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried numerous times to make contact with the suspect. He refused all those attempts, so officers deescalated and backed away.

They then surrounded the apartment to prevent him from escaping and protect bystanders. They called for a standoff in order to bring in tactically trained officers, additional resources, and trained negotiators.

Detectives were at the scene, as well, investigating the aggravated assault.

Negotiators tried to get the suspect to come out so they could further investigate. As of 4:24 p.m., he had not come out.

UPDATE: Just after 5 p.m., the suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

