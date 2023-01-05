Aging & Style
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

FCC Broadband Map
FCC Broadband Map(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state.

At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently published new broadband maps to help decide the funds given to each state to shore up gaps in internet service.

Officials indicated that the federal broadband investment is part of the massive infrastructure package Congress passed in 2022. They said the grant money will be given to states based on the need for broadband service.

As part of the process, officials noted that states, residents, cities, businesses an more can challenge the accuracy of the maps. They said the maps share where internet coverage areas exist, the technology internet is delivered with - i.e. fiber, wireless, satellite - and where service gaps are thought to be seen. However, the metrics used show areas as covered when they may not be.

County officials said the map from the FCC will decide how much funding the Sunflower State will get. Currently, the FCC shows that Kansas is 5% underserved, when, in reality, that number is closer to 15%. This could cost the state millions.

Officials indicated that the map can be challenged, but it will take a strategic, concerted effort throughout the state and its networks.

To see the broadband maps, click HERE.

For more information about the movement, click HERE.

