Is this the session Missouri lawmakers will legalize sports betting?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri legislature will once again consider legislation legalizing sports betting after years of failed attempts.

The 2023 session started this week, and Missouri Gaming Commission chairman, Mike Leara, expects legalizing sports gambling to be a top priority.

In recent years, states surrounding Missouri have legalized sports betting. Kentucky and Oklahoma are the only states that touch Missouri that haven’t allowed legal sports wagers.

“We know there is a strong push both from the industry and from the citizens of the state who want this to happen,” Leara said. “I’m real confident that it will have to include some version of approving the video lottery terminals also. And I can understand the casinos’ opposition to the VLTs. It takes away from their business in their view and the tax rates differ.”

Last year, lawmakers said casinos didn’t agree to the proposed legislation. Video gambling advocates want more machines to be allowed in more places like frat clubs and truck stops, which casino lobbyists opposed because they said it takes away foot traffic from casinos.

“Obviously, those people don’t want to come over if they can bet in their home state,” said Melissa Helton, president and general manager for FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing in Collinsville.

Helton said she believes legalized sports gambling will eventually come to Missouri.

“Obviously, it’s going to draw some of our customers over there,” she added.

The Missouri Gaming Commission estimates at least $9 million in tax revenue a year can be generated from sports betting.

The Commission added that if the legislation is passed, the infrastructure in Missouri can be ready within three months.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.