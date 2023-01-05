Aging & Style
If you have 2023 travel plans, you might want to get a head start

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every year brings new places and opportunities to explore. JoAnne Weeks, Vacation Division Director for Acendas Travel, says 2023 is expected to be another record-breaking year.

“I would say plan for your trips six months out. We still have people that have not made their plans for the winter so there is still space depending on where you want to go. Keep in mind that the closer you book, the higher your cost will be.”

Heads up if you plan on traveling for spring break! Weeks says time is running out.

“Airfare is already pretty picked over, so you definitely want to start that immediately.”

Weeks says people should also pack their patience following a stressful holiday traveling season.

“Give yourself plenty of time getting to the airport. If you’re having to plan ahead for parking, make sure you have reservations. A lot of people don’t realize you can do that and you should do that because a lot of the parking fills up at busy times.”

