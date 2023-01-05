FORECAST: Warmer temperatures expected Friday

Clear and calm conditions expected as we head through the rest of Thursday. Temperatures will easily dip down into the 30s overnight, with many spots waking up in the mid-20s through sunrise Friday. Winds will shift from the east and southeast throughout the day, sending our high temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Clouds will begin to increase by the afternoon just ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring a chance of a rain/snow mix to the area. Accumulation still looks to be minor at this time, with most of any frozen precipitation melting on contact with the ground. After that, we warm back up on Sunday with highs back in the 40s. Temperatures continue to get warmer on Monday, with highs in the 50s. Then, a cold front comes in and knocks these numbers back down a few degrees. However, no significant cooldown is on the horizon and our next measurable rain/snow mix event will be possible next Thursday.

