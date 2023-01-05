FORECAST: 40s next few days, with winter mix possible this weekend

With high pressure building out of the northwest, cloud cover will slowly clear throughout Thursday. Partly-sunny skies at first will be common, and will then graduate to mostly-sunny conditions. As we transition high pressure into the region, wind out of the west/northwest will still be common between 10 mph and 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to peak between the lower and middle 40s Thursday afternoon, so expect wind chill values to range within the lower and middle 30s.

As we move into Friday, high pressure will transfer to the east as low pressure tracks into the western Central Plains. This will allow for a southerly flow, which will increase temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s . Clouds will begin to develop by late in the day, which will then build into an opportunity for wet weather or frozen precipitation, depending on your location. At this time, our forecast models are split between a good chance for rainfall along I-70 and south, and frozen precipitation north of the metro, to a very isolated threat for wet weather and/or a wintry mix. At this time, a 40 percent chance for rain and snow along I-70 is what I am forecasting.

During the event, temperatures are expected to drop to the middle and upper 30s within the metro for an afternoon high in the middle-to-lower 20s will be common for morning lows through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week. However, afternoon high temperatures will rebound quickly, starting off in the lower 40s by Sunday, and increasing to the upper 40s and lower 50s by next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.