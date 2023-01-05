DA: Insufficient evidence to prosecute Eudora daycare worker in 2016 death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA has found that after more than 5 years, there is insufficient evidence to continue to prosecute a Eudora daycare worker for the 2016 death of a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that before she took office in 2021, she was generally aware of the case against Carrody Buchhorn, 45, for the death of Ollie Ortiz in a Eudora daycare. However, she said she had no access to the file or authority to act before she was sworn in as DA.

When she took office, Valdez said Buchhorn had already been convicted of Ortiz’s murder in the second degree and an appeal was pending. She detailed a timeline of events as follows:

Sept. 29, 2016 - Ortiz became unresponsive at Sunshine Kids Gropu Daycare and was pronounced dead at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Sept. 30, 2016 - An autopsy was performed on Ortiz.

April 14, 2017 - Buchhorn was charged with murder in the first degree and an alternate murder in the second degree.

July 16, 2018 - Trial by jury commenced.

July 24, 2018 - Jury deliberations began.

July 26, 2018 - Buchhorn was found guilty of murder in the second degree.

Nov. 18, 2019 - Buchhorn was sentenced to 123 months - 10.25 years - in prison. An appeal was filed on Buchhorn’s behalf.

July 8, 2020 - Buchhorn filed her brief with the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Nov. 9, 2020 - The State filed its brief with the Court of Appeals.

Nov. 23, 2020 - Buchhorn filed a reply brief with the Court of Appeals.

June 17, 2021 - A panel of the Kansas Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the case.

Aug. 13, 2021 - The Court of Appeals issued an unpublished opinion that reversed Buchhorn’s conviction and remanded the case back to the district court.

Sept. 7, 2021 - The State petitioned the Kansas Supreme Court to review the opinion.

Sept. 17, 2021 - Buchhorn filed a response to the State’s petition for review as well as a cross-petition for review.

Nov. 24, 2021 - The Kansas Supreme Court granted the petition and cross-petition for review.

Dec. 22, 2021 - Both parties filed supplemental briefs with the Kansas Supreme Court.

Feb. 4, 2022 - Buchhorn filed a reply to the State’s response brief.

March 30, 2022 - The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments.

Aug. 19, 2022 - An even split in opinion on the Kansas Supreme Court bench led to the acceptance of the Court of Appeals’ opinion.

Sept. 2, 2022 - The State motioned for a modification or rehearing.

Sept. 9, 2022 - Buchhorn filed a response in opposition to the State’s motion.

Sept. 12, 2022 - The State filed a reply to Buchhorn’s response.

Sept. 23, 2022 - The Supreme Court denied a modification or rehearing.

Oct. 5, 2022 - A scheduling conference was held in district court and the State was given until Dec. 16 to provide expert reports.

Nov. 1, 2022 - Buchhorn’s request for a new preliminary hearing was granted.

Nov. 10, 2022 - The Supreme Court’s mandate was filed in district court which reinstated the court’s proceedings.

Dec. 15, 2022 - The State received its expert reports which found Ortiz to be " a victim of child physical abuse resulting in injuries that ultimately led to his death. These injuries are the result of forces above and beyond routine care and handling that any reasonable caregiver should have recognized as excessive.” Following the close of business the State received word the forensic pathologist would need two more weeks to complete her report.

Dec. 16, 2022 - The State filed a motion to extend the time to submit the expert report of the forensic pathologist. However, the court, on its own motion, dismissed the case against Buchhorn and a notice of appeal was promptly filed.

Jan. 3, 2023 - The State received the expert report from the forensic pathologist.

Valdez wanted to emphasize that since she took office, the State has been very engaged and has acted in a diligent manner. The case has been reviewed by her as well as multiple attorneys with experience in both appellate and trial litigation. She also said she sought a review of case materials from another DA’s office as well as the Office of the Kansas Attorney General.

The DA also highlighted the fact that it is highly uncommon that preparation for potential district court litigation would happen while matters are being considered by the appellate courts. This is because no one knows how the appellate courts will rule until the rulings are issued.

Valdez also indicated that the forensic pathologist’s report that was just received states “It is my opinion, held within a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that Oliver Ortiz died from natural disease and pathophysiologic processes unrelated to child abuse.”

The DA said that with the new report from the forensic pathologist in hand, she has decided the State does not have sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution of Buchhorn.

“The decision to cease prosecution of this matter is not one that I have made lightly, nor should it in any way reflect negatively upon the law enforcement agencies involved,” Valdez said. “First responders did their best to resuscitate Ollie and their efforts are admirable.”

Valdez also noted that Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical, the Eudora Police Department, the Lawrence Police Department, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation also all worked admirably on the case.

“If there is any consolation to be had by those who mourn the loss of Ollie, it can be found in the fact that many trained professionals worked tirelessly to pursue justice, and Ollie will never be forgotten,” Valdez concluded.

