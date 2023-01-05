Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night.

The lighting choice of blue and red is in support of Hamlin, as those are the Bills’ colors.

Hamlin’s jersey number was also displayed on one of the stadium’s digital signs. The Chiefs tweeted a picture of that with the caption, “For Damar [heart emoji.]”

For Damar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QB4U3j9tpM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 5, 2023

A nice move by the @Chiefs by lighting @GEHAField Blue and Red in what appears to be support for @BuffaloBills safety Damar Hamlin after the tragic incident on MNF that has left him in the hospital fighting for his life. @KCTV5 #BillsMafia #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wG7SnLmYfS — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) January 5, 2023

Hamlin’s heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game against the Bengals, the Associated Press reported.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative, had said that Hamlin’s recovery from cardiac arrest continues to move in “a positive direction” despite the fact that he’s still under sedation.

For their part, the Bills said Hamlin was still in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care.

