Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’

Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin...
Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night.(Greg Payne/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night.

The lighting choice of blue and red is in support of Hamlin, as those are the Bills’ colors.

Hamlin’s jersey number was also displayed on one of the stadium’s digital signs. The Chiefs tweeted a picture of that with the caption, “For Damar [heart emoji.]”

Hamlin’s heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game against the Bengals, the Associated Press reported.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative, had said that Hamlin’s recovery from cardiac arrest continues to move in “a positive direction” despite the fact that he’s still under sedation.

For their part, the Bills said Hamlin was still in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care.

