All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s to headline rock festival coming to The Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Legends Field will host two music festivals in consecutive months.

“Phase” Fest will take place Friday, June 16 in Kansas City, Kansas, and will feature: The All-American Rejects, Story of the Year, Plain White T’s and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

The music festival will also host two other artists, to be announced at a later date.

It will be strictly for those 21 and older, and will feature the following:

Cocktail, Beer, and Wine Bars

Craft Food & Retail Vendors

Throwback Video Game Lounge

Outdoor Game Experiences

Art Installations

For ticket information, click here.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced last month that the “Country Roots,” music festival, featuring Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina, will be held on Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.