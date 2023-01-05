AG-elect Kobach taps Colorado nonprofit legal director for Chief Deputy AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped a Kansas native and conservative Colorado nonprofit legal director as his next Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he has chosen Dan Burrows to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General - the second-ranking official in his office.

“Dan Burrows’s impressive legal and leadership experience make him a perfect fit for this important role in my administration. Kansans can expect exceptional performance in the attorney general’s office with Burrows at the helm,” AG-elect Kobach said.

Before he joined the AG’s office, Kobach indicated that Burrows served as the legal director for Advance Colorado, a conservative non-profit legal firm dedicated to protecting the rights of freedom of speech, worship and association. He spent more than a decade as a federal government attorney and as an economic crimes prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

“I’m excited to come home to serve my fellow Kansans,” Burrows said, “Whether that’s seeking justice when they are victims of crimes, collecting restitution when they are defrauded by bad actors, or protecting their God-given rights from an overreaching federal government, our office is going to fulfill Kris Kobach’s promise to stand up for Kansans.”

Kobach also noted that Burrows is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve and he clerked for Judge Margaret Ryan on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. While he comes from Colorado, he is a Kansas native and grew up in Belle Plaine. He is a third-generation Belle Plaine High School graduate.

