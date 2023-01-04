Aging & Style
Wanted: Larry Woods

Larry Woods.
Larry Woods.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.

Woods’ last known address was near 16th and Crystal in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown.

He is also known to go by the name “Jason Woods.”

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and who weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms, legs, back and chest.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

