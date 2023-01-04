Aging & Style
Topeka to survey African American landmarks to add to National Register

FILE - Brown v. Board of Education
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will survey historical landmarks important to Topeka’s African American community and will add two to the National Register of Historic Places.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that its Landmarks Commission will partner with the Planning Division to start a process in January that will survey the Capital City’s historical African American landmarks.

City staff indicated that the project will focus on documentation of buildings, districts, sites and structures significant to the development and history of African American life and culture in Topeka.

While previous surveys focused on neighborhoods like Old Town and Tennessee town, the City indicated that this survey will take aim at a holistic approach and cover all city locations and time periods significant to Topeka’s African American history.

Additionally, officials noted that a goal of the survey will be to identify and designate at least two locations to be put on the National Register of Historic Places.

“What defines a community is its history and the people who live there,” said Dan Warner, the city’s Planning Division Director. “Through this survey, we hope to increase community awareness and appreciation for the places in our community that have made an impact on Topeka’s African American history.”

The city, commission and project partners said they will host a public meeting where members of the community can learn about the process and provide input. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library in room 114 at 1515 SW 10th Ave.

The City noted that additional partners include Impact7G, the Kansas Historical Society and the National Park Service. The survey and cataloging process is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.

