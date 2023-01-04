Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service of Kansas’ veterans and their families,” Gov. Kelly said. “Kansas increased our investment in and relentlessly pursued federal funding for this project, and we are now one step closer to ensuring service members across the region have the support and care they deserve.”

Kelly noted that the new home will include 72 private rooms, divided into “households” and “neighborhoods” to increase community and provide essential resources. Offerings will include therapy, medical care and a chapel and meditation room. One household will consist of 18 beds to be dedicated to be a unit for memory care.

The Governor indicated that the construction of the home is dependent on funds from the VA. It is anticipated that the VA will announce the priority list of the projects to be funded through the grant program for the next fiscal year in the spring - at which time Kansas will learn if its own project has been chosen for a construction grant in the 2024 fiscal year.

Kelly said Topeka was chosen among six properties submitted for consideration. She said the decision was made after a stakeholder engagement process that included representatives from Veterans Service Organizations. She said feedback was reviewed and potential properties were then scored for a final selection.

“After much deliberation, our panel chose Topeka foremost because of its centralized location to better support our Veteran population in NE Kansas, but also because of its proximity to VA services, medical care, and local amenities that will help Kansas veterans feel at home,” said Director Brigadier General (Retired) Turner. “We’re looking forward to continuing to move these plans forward and see this project come to fruition.”

Kelly noted that the veterans home is estimated to cost $49 million, with bipartisan state leaders already securing the $17.2 million in matching funds required by the VA.

