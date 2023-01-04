Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1.

Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.

“We got to looking at it, and then I got to looking at it a little closer. I did the math on it, and I was like, I got charged for both taxes on this,” said Lawrence.

Shoppers who’ve visited other Walmart locations across the state said they’ve experienced the same. They said the retailer told them there was an error in processing the sales tax, where the subtotal of all the items bought was taxed twice rather than each individual item being taxed at its assigned rate.

“Instead of paying the 5%, I literally paid 12.5% tax on my grocery bill,” said Lawrence.

In a statement, the Kansas Department of Revenue said, “Customers with grocery purchases made on or after January 1, 2023, should have seen a 2.5% reduction in the state sales tax rate. The state’s sales tax reduction on groceries, which began on January 1, does not affect local tax rates.

If a customer did not see that reduction on approved grocery items, they should seek a refund for the excess tax charged by visiting the retailer with a valid receipt.”

Some of you have also reached out to 12 News about the two tax lines you may see on your receipt. They’re labeled Tax 1 and Tax 2.

Grocery items will be taxed at 4% (Tax 2), or in Sedgwick County 5% due to the county’s 1% local sales tax. Some food items are exempt from the reduced rate and will be taxed at the general sales tax of 6.5%, or 7.5% in Sedgwick County (Tax 1). This rate also applies to non-grocery items.

