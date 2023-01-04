Aging & Style
Royals to play pair of Spring Training games in Las Vegas against Rockies

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some people might have already made plans to be in Las Vegas on the first weekend of March Madness. Now, baseball fans can make arrangements as well.

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday afternoon they will send a team up to Sin City for March 18-19, playing a split-squad matchup each day.

“On Saturday, March 18, the Royals will field two teams, one in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies and one in Surprise, Ariz. vs. the Rockies. On Sunday, March 19, the Royals will field a team in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies, and another in Scottsdale, Ariz. vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks,” the Royals stated.

The select days have been dubbed “Big League Weekend” at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The Royals will play 34 exhibition games in 33 days from Feb. 24-March 28.

