REPORT: Bobby Petrino in negotiations to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (KY3) - Remember when Bobby Petrino left Missouri State to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV? His time in Sin City may be short-lived.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports Petrino is considering a deal to become the next offensive coordinator at Texas A&M University.

Missouri State hired Petrino in 2020. He turned a struggling program at the FCS level into a winner. The Bears made the FCS playoffs in Petrino’s first and second seasons. The 2021 spring playoff appearance became the school’s first since 1990.

The Bears finished 5-6 in 2022, despite ranking No. 4 early in the season. He finished 18-15 in those three seasons with the Bears.

Petrino has plenty of head coaching experience in the FBS ranks. He had stints at Louisville twice, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. He also spent a season as the coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He left before the season finished to take the Arkansas job.

