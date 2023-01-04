Pet of the Day: Emerald

Emerald is a precious Border Collie Lab mix. Her estimated birthday is Feb. 14, 2022.

After being adopted in June as a 4-month-old puppy, she was returned recently due to no fault of her own.

She likes to play with other dogs and she’ll play nonstop, so she might not be good with an older or more timid dog.

She has a lot of energy, so another dog or a very active family would be good for her.

She is the best of both breeds! She has the intelligence and drive of the Border Collie, and the gentleness and desire to please of the Lab.

She’s still working on her leash skills and is improving every day.

Emerald can be a little shy when she meets new people, but she warms up pretty quickly. She is very affectionate and cuddly when she gets comfortable with someone.

For more information, visit the website for the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.

