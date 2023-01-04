Owner of Bills backer bar in KC metro fights back tears recalling moment of Hamlin’s injury

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Alan Burns, the owner of Al’s Bar & Grill in Parkville, was fighting back tears when talking about last night’s Bills and Bengals game.

Burns said there was a lot of excitement leading up to the game, with Bills Mafia rooting for Buffalo and Chiefs Kingdom pulling for the Cincinnati Bengals -- because of playoff implications.

Burns said there were a lot of cheers when the Bengals scored first. However, just minutes later, Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down after making a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

Hamlin got up and immediately collapsed. Medical crews quickly took to the field, rendering lifesaving measures.

As soon as that happened, much like the atmosphere in Cincinnati, you could hear a pin drop. The rush of emotions from both Bills and Chiefs fans came immediately.

“We have a rivalry with Chiefs fans but all of a sudden, when people realized how serious it was, people were hugging,” Burns said. “There were tears in here. Chiefs fans embracing Bills fans it was.... it was tough.”

Burns said he is truly thankful for the Chiefs fans and the support they offered last night -- and continue to offer -- as the world awaits the outcome for Hamlin.

