Overland Park ranked one of best cities to get a job in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to get a job in and has also been found to have some other perks.

With the nation’s unemployment rate at 3.7% and most businesses planning to hire around 15% more new graduates from the Class of 2023, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places to Find a Job.

To see which local job markets in the U.S. were strongest, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across 32 metrics. It said data sets ranged from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

The report ranked Overland Park 29th overall with a total score of 57.67. The Kansas City suburb ranked 55th for the job market and 8th for socioeconomics.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 102nd overall with a total score of 51.43. The booming metro ranked 87th for the job market and 130th for socioeconomics.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 134th overall with a total score of 48.58. The city ranked 105th for the job market and 165th for socioeconomics.

The report also found that St. Louis, Mo., had the most job opportunities in the nation while Springfield tied for the lowest unemployment rate. Overland Park tied for the city with the highest median annual income and had the second-most affordable housing.

WalletHub’s report also found that the best places to find a job are:

San Francisco, Cali. Columbia, Md. Orlando, Fla. San Jose, Cali. Pittsburgh, Pa.

WalletHub found that the worst places to find a job are:

Memphis, Tenn. Augusta, Ga. Brownsville, Texas Gulfport, Miss. Columbus, Ga.

To see the full report or where other cities fall, click HERE.

