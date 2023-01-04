Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The mother of a four-year-old girl killed in Benton County pleaded guilty to a charge on Wednesday.

Mary Mast entered a guilty plea to a first-degree child endangerment charge on Wednesday. Prosecutors agreed to drop seven other charges in the plea deal as long as she testifies against two other co-defendants. Prosecutors recommended to the judge she spends five years in prison.

Prosecutors charged the girl’s parents, Mary Mast and James Mast, Kourtney Aumen and Ethan Mast (no relation), for the death of four-year-old Jessica Mast. Ethan Mast pleaded guilty in 2022 in the case.

On December. 20, 2020, deputies responded to a rural home near Cole Camp and found Jessica wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead with bruises on her body, along with ruptured blisters. Investigators say Ethan Mast and Courtney Aumen killed the girl to “remove a demon.” Investigators say the girl was beaten with a belt, taken to a pond behind the home, and dunked in the water. It remains unclear when the child died.

Sheriff Eric Knox said James and Mary Mast had been beaten along with a two-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was unharmed.

James Mast is scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of January 4. A judge set a court date for Aumen for January 9.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.