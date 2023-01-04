KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years.

KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

KHP noted that officials worked four fatal crashes which resulted in five deaths during the reporting period - none of which were related to DUIs.

Data for the holiday weekend is as follows:

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 26 11 22 Speed Citations 733 490 567 Speed Warnings 579 409 439 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 31 30 47 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 5 4 9 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 7 2 3 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 9 8 10 Motorist Assists 906 648 517 Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 3 4 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 3 5

