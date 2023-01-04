KCPD looking for missing woman last seen at hospital on Dec. 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen at a hospital on Dec. 27.

According to the police, 69-year-old Debro Saad was last known to be at Research Medical Center on E. Meyer Boulevard.

Police said Saad uses a walker and has several medical conditions that she needs to take medication for regularly.

Her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing. The police consider her missing and endangered.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD at 816-234-5220.

