Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers

Thomas the Tiger
Thomas the Tiger(Kansas City Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool.

The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.

The Kansas City Zoo has invited residents to come to take a last look at Thomas in his current enclosure before he heads about an hour west.

In a few weeks, the Kansas City Zoo said it would also introduce its newest Sumatran Tiger, Bintang, a 4-year-old originally from Topeka.

Thomas has called Kansas City home since 2016.

