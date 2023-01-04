Aging & Style
Grain Valley Police Department warns of phone scammer claiming to be chief, captain

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley police want residents to be aware that someone has been calling residents, claiming to be their police chief or a captain.

According to the police department, concerned residents have called them and said that they received a call from an individual called the claiming to be Captain Palecek and/or Captain Hedger.

The phone scammer asks for personal information and money to clear warrants.

“You are advised that this is a scam,” the police department said. “Grain Valley Police Department will NEVER ask persons to give personal information over the phone.”

“If you receive a phone call from this individual who reports being with the GVPD, please hang up and notify us,” the police department said.

The police department can be reached at 816-847-6250.

You can also call that number if you think you have been scammed.

